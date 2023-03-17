CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) closed Thursday at $1.18 per share, down from $1.29 a day earlier. While CSI Compressco LP has underperformed by -8.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCLP fell by -15.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.60 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.56% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2020, Stifel Downgraded CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) to Sell. A report published by CapitalOne on April 14, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CCLP. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CCLP shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2020. Janney October 12, 2018d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CCLP, as published in its report on October 12, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from November 09, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CCLP shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)

The current dividend for CCLP investors is set at $0.04 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CSI Compressco LP’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 384.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CCLP is recording an average volume of 157.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a loss of -18.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCLP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CSI Compressco LP Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCLP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCLP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in CCLP has decreased by -0.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,731,105 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.59 million, following the sale of -84,770 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Aegon USA Investment Management L decreased its CCLP holdings by -2.69% and now holds 1.66 million CCLP shares valued at $2.26 million with the lessened 45862.0 shares during the period. CCLP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.70% at present.