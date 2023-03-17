The share price of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) rose to $129.96 per share on Thursday from $123.86. While Axcelis Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 4.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 101.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $135.96 to $46.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.37% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on January 05, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACLS. B. Riley Securities also reiterated ACLS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 10, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 21, 2021, but set its price target from $37 to $42. Stifel September 21, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACLS, as published in its report on September 21, 2020. Needham’s report from August 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ACLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACLS is recording an average volume of 591.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a gain of 0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $145.33, showing growth from the present price of $129.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is based in the USA. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 63.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACLS has increased by 3.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,866,271 shares of the stock, with a value of $625.51 million, following the purchase of 146,504 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 53,997 additional shares for a total stake of worth $376.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,928,030.

During the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC added a 275,974 position in ACLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 18171.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.29%, now holding 1.39 million shares worth $178.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its ACLS holdings by -22.68% and now holds 1.28 million ACLS shares valued at $163.93 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. ACLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.