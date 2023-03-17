Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) closed Thursday at $38.52 per share, up from $36.79 a day earlier. While Ameris Bancorp has overperformed by 4.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABCB fell by -18.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.24 to $34.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.19% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) recommending Overweight. A report published by Raymond James on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ABCB. Stephens also Downgraded ABCB shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 30, 2021. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ABCB, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from July 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $29 for ABCB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

The current dividend for ABCB investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ameris Bancorp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ABCB is recording an average volume of 405.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.37%, with a loss of -9.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.30, showing growth from the present price of $38.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABCB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameris Bancorp Shares?

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Ameris Bancorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 0.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABCB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABCB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ABCB has increased by 1.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,542,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $456.8 million, following the purchase of 183,158 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ABCB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 68,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $349.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,295,466.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -214,316 position in ABCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.92%, now holding 3.85 million shares worth $184.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ABCB holdings by 1.23% and now holds 3.0 million ABCB shares valued at $143.5 million with the added 36506.0 shares during the period. ABCB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.70% at present.