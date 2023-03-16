Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) closed Wednesday at $118.20 per share, down from $127.33 a day earlier. While Chart Industries Inc. has underperformed by -7.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLS fell by -27.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $242.59 to $107.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.40% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) to Strong Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GTLS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded GTLS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $133 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2022. Wells Fargo November 14, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on November 14, 2022, and set its price target from $248 to $148. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GTLS, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Goldman’s report from September 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $259 for GTLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 325.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Chart Industries Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GTLS is recording an average volume of 746.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.21%, with a loss of -21.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $192.33, showing growth from the present price of $118.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chart Industries Inc. Shares?

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing Chart Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 570.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GTLS has increased by 27.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,631,785 shares of the stock, with a value of $751.84 million, following the purchase of 1,214,564 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GTLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 747,436 additional shares for a total stake of worth $575.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,312,732.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 632,798 position in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased an additional 0.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.82%, now holding 2.1 million shares worth $279.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its GTLS holdings by 41.67% and now holds 1.73 million GTLS shares valued at $230.35 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period.