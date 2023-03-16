First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) closed Wednesday at $9.42 per share, up from $9.15 a day earlier. While First Foundation Inc. has overperformed by 2.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FFWM fell by -63.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.44 to $7.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.95% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) to Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FFWM. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded FFWM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on February 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $32. Piper Sandler April 24, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for FFWM, as published in its report on April 24, 2020. Wedbush’s report from March 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for FFWM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Sandler O’Neill also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

The current dividend for FFWM investors is set at $0.44 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of First Foundation Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FFWM is recording an average volume of 504.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.60%, with a loss of -32.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.60, showing growth from the present price of $9.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FFWM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Foundation Inc. Shares?

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing First Foundation Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FFWM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FFWM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FFWM has increased by 5.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,653,657 shares of the stock, with a value of $55.06 million, following the purchase of 193,520 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $50.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,368,494.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC added a 371,668 position in FFWM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 17811.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.70%, now holding 2.57 million shares worth $38.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its FFWM holdings by -11.16% and now holds 2.45 million FFWM shares valued at $36.92 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. FFWM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.80% at present.