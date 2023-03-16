As of Wednesday, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLL) stock closed at $53.14, down from $57.04 the previous day. While Piedmont Lithium Inc. has underperformed by -6.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLL fell by -25.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.99 to $32.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.06% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On March 08, 2023, Macquarie started tracking Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) recommending Outperform. Cowen also rated PLL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 23, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on July 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $85. Clarksons Platou initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PLL, as published in its report on May 05, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from May 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $86 for PLL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

One of the most important indicators of Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLL is recording 546.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a loss of -10.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $111.25, showing growth from the present price of $53.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Piedmont Lithium Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in PLL has increased by 2.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,445,609 shares of the stock, with a value of $93.82 million, following the purchase of 29,491 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 11,125 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,111,846.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -852 position in PLL. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional 74860.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.41%, now holding 0.64 million shares worth $41.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its PLL holdings by -2.14% and now holds 0.33 million PLL shares valued at $21.3 million with the lessened 7193.0 shares during the period. PLL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.70% at present.