A share of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) closed at $57.04 per share on Wednesday, up from $56.43 day before. While Natera Inc. has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTRA rose by 58.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.75 to $27.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) to Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for NTRA. Stephens also rated NTRA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 25, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on March 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $90. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NTRA, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Cowen’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $150 for NTRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Natera Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -106.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NTRA is registering an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a loss of -1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.36, showing growth from the present price of $57.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Natera Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NTRA has increased by 19.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,794,233 shares of the stock, with a value of $475.51 million, following the purchase of 1,611,742 additional shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NTRA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 297,437 additional shares for a total stake of worth $418.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,612,997.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 848,998 position in NTRA. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased an additional 2.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 92.80%, now holding 4.39 million shares worth $213.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its NTRA holdings by 2.72% and now holds 4.24 million NTRA shares valued at $205.65 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. NTRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.