Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) closed Wednesday at $24.84 per share, up from $24.54 a day earlier. While Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has overperformed by 1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBCF fell by -30.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.92 to $20.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.11% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley FBR on July 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SBCF. B. Riley FBR also Upgraded SBCF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 09, 2020. B. Riley FBR October 28, 2019d the rating to Neutral on October 28, 2019, and set its price target from $29 to $30. Hovde Group March 04, 2019d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SBCF, as published in its report on March 04, 2019. Hovde Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

The current dividend for SBCF investors is set at $0.68 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SBCF is recording an average volume of 786.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.34%, with a loss of -13.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.54, showing growth from the present price of $24.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBCF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Shares?

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -45.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBCF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBCF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SBCF has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,123,843 shares of the stock, with a value of $278.37 million, following the purchase of 42,877 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SBCF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 409,302 additional shares for a total stake of worth $151.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,973,290.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 167,000 position in SBCF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.30%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $98.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its SBCF holdings by 43.30% and now holds 2.63 million SBCF shares valued at $80.11 million with the added 0.79 million shares during the period. SBCF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.