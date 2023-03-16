Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) closed Wednesday at $26.78 per share, up from $26.69 a day earlier. While Guardant Health Inc. has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GH fell by -44.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.72 to $24.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.54% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for GH. Piper Sandler also Downgraded GH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 01, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $88. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GH, as published in its report on October 06, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from August 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for GH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Guardant Health Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -242.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GH is recording an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.92%, with a loss of -7.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.94, showing growth from the present price of $26.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardant Health Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in GH has increased by 4.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,606,890 shares of the stock, with a value of $420.32 million, following the purchase of 612,798 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 121,973 additional shares for a total stake of worth $275.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,903,278.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,697,998 position in GH. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.61%, now holding 4.43 million shares worth $136.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GH holdings by 10.92% and now holds 4.42 million GH shares valued at $136.56 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. GH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.