As of Wednesday, Fiverr International Ltd.’s (NYSE:FVRR) stock closed at $34.05, down from $34.58 the previous day. While Fiverr International Ltd. has underperformed by -1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FVRR fell by -41.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.18 to $26.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) recommending Buy. Piper Sandler also rated FVRR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 13, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on January 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $130. RBC Capital Mkts October 21, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for FVRR, as published in its report on October 21, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from May 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $235 for FVRR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fiverr International Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FVRR is recording 610.75K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a loss of -11.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.78, showing growth from the present price of $34.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FVRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fiverr International Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FVRR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FVRR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in FVRR has decreased by -5.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,742,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.65 million, following the sale of -167,522 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in FVRR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,124 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,082,281.

During the first quarter, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC added a 813,722 position in FVRR. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 94.56%, now holding 0.8 million shares worth $31.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FVRR holdings by 1.91% and now holds 0.65 million FVRR shares valued at $25.94 million with the added 12245.0 shares during the period. FVRR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.00% at present.