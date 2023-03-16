A share of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) closed at $11.74 per share on Wednesday, down from $12.85 day before. While Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has underperformed by -8.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 22, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Raymond James on September 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for IE. JP Morgan also rated IE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on July 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13.50. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IE, as published in its report on July 25, 2022.

Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IE is registering an average volume of 325.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.66%, with a loss of -21.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.25, showing growth from the present price of $11.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,598,909 shares of the stock, with a value of $129.24 million, following the purchase of 164 additional shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in IE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.00%.

IE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.80% at present.