In Tuesday’s session, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) marked $1.11 per share, down from $1.19 in the previous session. While Vintage Wine Estates Inc. has underperformed by -6.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VWE fell by -87.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.15 to $1.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.60% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 09, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) to Underperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for VWE. Telsey Advisory Group also Upgraded VWE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2022. DA Davidson October 04, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VWE, as published in its report on October 04, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from September 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for VWE shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VWE has an average volume of 362.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.31%, with a loss of -22.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VWE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vintage Wine Estates Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VWE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VWE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in VWE has decreased by -3.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,967,236 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.78 million, following the sale of -445,157 additional shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LL made another decreased to its shares in VWE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -175,285 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,941,765.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 171,614 position in VWE. Timelo Investment Management, Inc sold an additional -0.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.75%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $2.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VWE holdings by 5.79% and now holds 1.61 million VWE shares valued at $2.46 million with the added 87979.0 shares during the period. VWE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.60% at present.