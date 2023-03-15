A share of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) closed at $9.56 per share on Tuesday, up from $9.06 day before. While Universal Electronics Inc. has overperformed by 5.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UEIC fell by -69.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.39 to $8.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2023, Sidoti Downgraded Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) to Neutral. A report published by Rosenblatt on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for UEIC. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded UEIC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2023. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on July 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Imperial Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for UEIC, as published in its report on June 15, 2021. Sidoti’s report from June 10, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $48 for UEIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Universal Electronics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UEIC is registering an average volume of 104.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a loss of -10.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UEIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Electronics Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Consumer Electronics market, Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is based in the USA. When comparing Universal Electronics Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 289.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UEIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UEIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UEIC has decreased by -3.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,890,847 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.05 million, following the sale of -75,736 additional shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in UEIC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -276,012 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,067,301.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -3,845 position in UEIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 6832.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.91%, now holding 0.76 million shares worth $9.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management increased its UEIC holdings by 3.29% and now holds 0.71 million UEIC shares valued at $9.01 million with the added 22546.0 shares during the period. UEIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.60% at present.