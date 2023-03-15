In Tuesday’s session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) marked $3.69 per share, up from $3.52 in the previous session. While Niu Technologies has overperformed by 4.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU fell by -55.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.08 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.88% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 07, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on April 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for NIU. UBS also rated NIU shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 09, 2021. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NIU, as published in its report on January 15, 2021. Citigroup’s report from November 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for NIU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Niu Technologies’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NIU has an average volume of 786.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -7.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies Shares?

Auto Manufacturers giant Niu Technologies (NIU) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Niu Technologies shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 67.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nikko Asset Management Americas,’s position in NIU has decreased by -38.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,377,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.19 million, following the sale of -2,101,935 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in NIU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -166,002 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,135,436.

NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.