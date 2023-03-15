As of Tuesday, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s (NYSE:LOB) stock closed at $23.90, down from $29.13 the previous day. While Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has underperformed by -17.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOB fell by -58.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.27 to $17.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.87% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LOB. JP Morgan July 01, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 01, 2022, and set its price target from $58 to $41. JP Morgan October 29, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for LOB, as published in its report on October 29, 2021. Raymond James’s report from October 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $80 for LOB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB)

Investors in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LOB is recording 307.27K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.65%, with a loss of -27.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $23.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) based in the USA. When comparing Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in LOB has increased by 0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,232,708 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.4 million, following the purchase of 7,493 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LOB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 60,726 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,370,692.

During the first quarter, Diamond Hill Capital Management, subtracted a -45,200 position in LOB. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 58124.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.10%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $66.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd increased its LOB holdings by 34.07% and now holds 1.34 million LOB shares valued at $46.2 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. LOB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.00% at present.