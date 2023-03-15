Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) marked $5.17 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.51. While Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 14.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAER fell by -47.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.90 to $3.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.48% in the last 200 days.

An average volume of 930.39K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BAER stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.04%, with a gain of 21.93% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Aristeia Capital LLC’s position in BAER has increased by 7.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,634,675 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.57 million, following the purchase of 187,805 additional shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in BAER during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,036,150 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,398,760.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 777 position in BAER. W.R. Berkley Corp. purchased an additional 1.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 783.30%, now holding 1.62 million shares worth $10.77 million.