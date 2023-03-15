As of Tuesday, SOPHiA GENETICS SA’s (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock closed at $4.99, up from $3.63 the previous day. While SOPHiA GENETICS SA has overperformed by 37.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOPH fell by -49.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.16 to $1.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.27% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SOPH. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on August 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SOPH, as published in its report on August 17, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from August 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for SOPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SOPH is recording 98.81K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.30%, with a gain of 97.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.81, showing growth from the present price of $4.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SOPHiA GENETICS SA Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banque Pictet & Cie SA made another increased to its shares in SOPH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,187,340.

At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its SOPH holdings by -4.62% and now holds 1.4 million SOPH shares valued at $3.63 million with the lessened 67588.0 shares during the period. SOPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.00% at present.