D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) marked $0.82 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.81. While D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has overperformed by 1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEPS fell by -50.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.81 to $0.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.24% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On August 31, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on August 04, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HEPS. Morgan Stanley also rated HEPS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on July 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16.40. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HEPS, as published in its report on July 27, 2021.

Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -104.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 662.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HEPS stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.80, showing growth from the present price of $0.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HEPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HEPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HEPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in HEPS has increased by 1.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,087,312 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.41 million, following the purchase of 75,203 additional shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HEPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,093,501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,940,753.

At the end of the first quarter, Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its HEPS holdings by -85.09% and now holds 1.18 million HEPS shares valued at $1.05 million with the lessened -6.72 million shares during the period. HEPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.20% at present.