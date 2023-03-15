PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) closed Tuesday at $3.81 per share, up from $3.65 a day earlier. While PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. has overperformed by 4.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYPS fell by -5.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.60 to $3.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.90% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) to Buy. A report published by Macquarie on February 22, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MYPS. BofA Securities also rated MYPS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 23, 2022. Craig Hallum July 11, 2022d the rating to Hold on July 11, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $5. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for MYPS, as published in its report on September 23, 2021.

Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MYPS is recording an average volume of 238.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a gain of 3.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.36, showing growth from the present price of $3.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MYPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MYPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MYPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 162,987 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,960,856.

MYPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.60% at present.