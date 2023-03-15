A share of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) closed at $13.45 per share on Tuesday, down from $13.73 day before. While Big Lots Inc. has underperformed by -2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIG fell by -59.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.45 to $12.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.79% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) recommending Underperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for BIG. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated BIG shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2022. JP Morgan February 09, 2022d the rating to Underweight on February 09, 2022, and set its price target from $54 to $31. Goldman December 14, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for BIG, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from September 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for BIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

It’s important to note that BIG shareholders are currently getting $1.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Big Lots Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BIG is registering an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a loss of -5.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Big Lots Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BIG has increased by 2.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,557,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.4 million, following the purchase of 90,428 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in BIG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,381,702.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 31,551 position in BIG. Ninety One UK Ltd. sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.61%, now holding 1.75 million shares worth $25.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BIG holdings by -8.06% and now holds 1.54 million BIG shares valued at $22.17 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period.