A share of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) closed at $0.27 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.23 day before. While Meten Holding Group Ltd. has overperformed by 17.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, METX fell by -94.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.18 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.18% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and METX is registering an average volume of 620.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.60%, with a gain of 7.36% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Meten Holding Group Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in METX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in METX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in METX has increased by 79.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 593,620 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.14 million, following the purchase of 263,116 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 577,231 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 577,231.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its METX holdings by -79.91% and now holds 11007.0 METX shares valued at $2642.0 with the lessened 43775.0 shares during the period. METX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.66% at present.