Within its last year performance, TWKS fell by -60.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.29 to $6.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.38% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TWKS. Goldman also Upgraded TWKS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2022. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $32. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TWKS, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Wedbush’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TWKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 621.86K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TWKS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a loss of -6.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.17, showing growth from the present price of $7.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Thoughtworks Holding Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GIC Pte Ltd.’s position in TWKS has decreased by -20.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,517,765 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.57 million, following the sale of -4,340,897 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in TWKS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,546,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,025,455.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,435,529 position in TWKS. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 1.81 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.57%, now holding 5.07 million shares worth $37.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its TWKS holdings by 38.98% and now holds 3.2 million TWKS shares valued at $23.55 million with the added 0.9 million shares during the period. TWKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.40% at present.