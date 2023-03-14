A share of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) closed at $4.30 per share on Monday, up from $4.29 day before. While WW International Inc. has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WW fell by -58.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.03 to $3.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.74% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) to Sell. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for WW. Craig Hallum also Downgraded WW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2022. Jefferies August 11, 2021d the rating to Hold on August 11, 2021, and set its price target from $41 to $30. Morgan Stanley April 08, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WW, as published in its report on April 08, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from December 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $36 for WW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WW International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WW is registering an average volume of 3.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.41%, with a gain of 10.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.86, showing growth from the present price of $4.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WW International Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 81,796 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,222,222.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,009,157 position in WW. Federated MDTA LLC sold an additional 67512.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.33%, now holding 2.83 million shares worth $10.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its WW holdings by 33.28% and now holds 2.57 million WW shares valued at $9.42 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. WW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.40% at present.