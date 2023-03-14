As of Monday, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock closed at $2.08, up from $1.99 the previous day. While SoundHound AI Inc. has overperformed by 4.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) to Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SOUN. Wedbush also rated SOUN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022.

Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 180.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SoundHound AI Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 57.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SOUN is recording 11.74M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.68%, with a loss of -36.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.23, showing growth from the present price of $2.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoundHound AI Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SOUN has increased by 316.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,482,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.38 million, following the purchase of 4,926,891 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its SOUN holdings by 34.03% and now holds 1.27 million SOUN shares valued at $3.79 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. SOUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.00% at present.