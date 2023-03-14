Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) marked $2.76 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $2.02. While Euda Health Holdings Limited has overperformed by 36.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Euda Health Holdings Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 358.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EUDA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 31.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 78.96%, with a gain of 41.54% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Euda Health Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EUDA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EUDA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s position in EUDA has increased by 66.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,004,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.13 million, following the purchase of 400,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in EUDA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,339.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 935,725 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 975,725.

At the end of the first quarter, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC decreased its EUDA holdings by -90.64% and now holds 16386.0 EUDA shares valued at $18352.0 with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. EUDA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.30% at present.