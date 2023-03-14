PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 40.50% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.52. Its current price is -76.00% under its 52-week high of $10.48 and 84.93% more than its 52-week low of $1.36. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.42% below the high and +79.80% above the low.

PXMD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.95, resulting in an 3.56 price to cash per share for the period.

How does PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 89.77% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.72% of its stock and 7.03% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 33404.0 shares that make 0.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 80376.0.

The securities firm State Street Corporation holds 21900.0 shares of PXMD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.18%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 52695.0.

An overview of PaxMedica Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) traded 401,075 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.9522 and price change of +0.23. With the moving average of $2.4055 and a price change of +0.51, about 747,432 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PXMD’s 100-day average volume is 974,330 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.2269 and a price change of +0.10.