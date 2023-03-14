As of Monday, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock closed at $4.06, up from $3.97 the previous day. While Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

One of the most important indicators of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CDIO is recording 3.90M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.30%, with a loss of -24.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 85,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.3 million, following the purchase of 85,713 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners, made another decreased to its shares in CDIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -85.71%.

At the end of the first quarter, Yakira Capital Management, Inc. decreased its CDIO holdings by -89.62% and now holds 20757.0 CDIO shares valued at $71612.0 with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. CDIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.