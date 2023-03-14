LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) closed Monday at $0.13 per share, down from $0.16 a day earlier. While LogicMark Inc. has underperformed by -16.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LGMK fell by -94.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.97 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -83.67% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LogicMark Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LGMK is recording an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.72%, with a loss of -35.74% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze LogicMark Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LGMK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LGMK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Anson Funds Management LP’s position in LGMK has increased by 23.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.2 million, following the purchase of 189,999 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LGMK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -34,796 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48626.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 238,362.

During the first quarter, Group One Trading LP subtracted a -33,101 position in LGMK. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 216.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.29%, now holding 74074.0 shares worth $15111.0. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its LGMK holdings by -23.88% and now holds 56782.0 LGMK shares valued at $11584.0 with the lessened 17810.0 shares during the period. LGMK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.70% at present.