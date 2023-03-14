A share of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) closed at $0.34 per share on Monday, down from $0.41 day before. While Kaixin Auto Holdings has underperformed by -16.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KXIN fell by -69.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.67 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.90% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -732.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KXIN is registering an average volume of 240.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.73%, with a loss of -28.19% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kaixin Auto Holdings Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KXIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KXIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in KXIN has decreased by -10.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 244,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $96700.0, following the sale of -28,944 additional shares during the last quarter.

KXIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.