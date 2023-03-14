In Monday’s session, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) marked $0.86 per share, up from $0.79 in the previous session. While WM Technology Inc. has overperformed by 8.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAPS fell by -85.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.35 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, Truist Downgraded WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MAPS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded MAPS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MAPS, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17.50 for MAPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WM Technology Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MAPS has an average volume of 813.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.08%, with a loss of -14.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.51, showing growth from the present price of $0.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WM Technology Inc. Shares?

Software – Application giant WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing WM Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -118.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Senvest Management LLC’s position in MAPS has decreased by -19.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,947,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.57 million, following the sale of -1,412,051 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MAPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -477,586 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,827,998.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 332,957 position in MAPS. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased an additional 0.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.56%, now holding 4.19 million shares worth $4.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MAPS holdings by 85.17% and now holds 3.79 million MAPS shares valued at $4.19 million with the added 1.74 million shares during the period. MAPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.