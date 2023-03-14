The share price of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) fell to $2.57 per share on Monday from $2.72. While Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has underperformed by -5.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBD fell by -65.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.62 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.01% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for DBD. Wedbush also Upgraded DBD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2022. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DBD, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Sidoti’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DBD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DBD is recording an average volume of 1.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.34%, with a loss of -25.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBD has decreased by -15.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,821,035 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.52 million, following the sale of -877,236 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DBD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -60.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,291,982 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,115,826.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 3,169,086 position in DBD. Sapience Investments LLC purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 56.44%, now holding 3.87 million shares worth $12.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its DBD holdings by -10.41% and now holds 2.9 million DBD shares valued at $9.33 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. DBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.