As of Monday, Genius Group Limited’s (AMEX:GNS) stock closed at $2.95, down from $3.41 the previous day. While Genius Group Limited has underperformed by -13.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Genius Group Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GNS is recording 20.70M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.81%, with a loss of -22.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.78, showing growth from the present price of $2.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Group Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 137,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.49 million, following the purchase of 137,200 additional shares during the last quarter.

GNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.