In Monday’s session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) marked $0.55 per share, up from $0.52 in the previous session. While Skillz Inc. has overperformed by 6.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKLZ fell by -78.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.71 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.76% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) to Sell. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SKLZ. Citigroup also Downgraded SKLZ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.10 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2022. Wedbush Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 24, 2022, but set its price target from $25 to $7.50. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for SKLZ, as published in its report on February 24, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SKLZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Skillz Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SKLZ has an average volume of 9.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.73%, with a loss of -10.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKLZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Skillz Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKLZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKLZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SKLZ has increased by 10.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,349,303 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.74 million, following the purchase of 1,982,712 additional shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SKLZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,035,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,596,988.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,736,359 position in SKLZ. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.26%, now holding 10.89 million shares worth $6.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SKLZ holdings by 26.71% and now holds 7.53 million SKLZ shares valued at $4.71 million with the added 1.59 million shares during the period. SKLZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.30% at present.