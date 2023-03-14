A share of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) closed at $1.52 per share on Monday, up from $1.35 day before. While Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 12.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDTX fell by -48.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $1.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BDTX. Stifel also rated BDTX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 30, 2021. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on January 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BDTX, as published in its report on November 24, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $53 for BDTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BDTX is registering an average volume of 148.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 31.35%, with a loss of -16.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BDTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BDTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bellevue Asset Management AG’s position in BDTX has increased by 14.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,400,839 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.56 million, following the purchase of 683,726 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BDTX holdings by 0.06% and now holds 0.75 million BDTX shares valued at $1.33 million with the added 487.0 shares during the period. BDTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.00% at present.