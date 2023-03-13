Currently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) stock is trading at $0.93, marking a fall of -6.00% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -97.30% below its 52-week high of $34.50 and 63.09% above its 52-week low of $0.57. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -42.23% below the high and +4.51% above the low.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As well, it is important to consider PGY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.94.

How does Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Earnings History

If we examine Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11, beating the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.08, resulting in a -266.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of -$0.08 and a surprise of -266.70%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 17.01% of shares. A total of 39 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 30.36% of its stock and 36.58% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC holding total of 74.38 million shares that make 14.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 134.64 million.

The securities firm Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 40.09 million shares of PGY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.92%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 72.56 million.

An overview of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) traded 3,572,266 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1185 and price change of -0.30. With the moving average of $1.1043 and a price change of -0.31, about 2,754,042 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PGY’s 100-day average volume is 2,781,788 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0848 and a price change of -0.45.