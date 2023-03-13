Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) marked $0.21 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.22. While Tivic Health Systems Inc. has underperformed by -4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIVC fell by -85.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.87 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.24% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 812.16K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TIVC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.69%, with a loss of -3.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.10, showing growth from the present price of $0.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIVC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tivic Health Systems Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TIVC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TIVC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 25,900 shares of the stock, with a value of $4947.0, following the purchase of 25,900 additional shares during the last quarter. SagePoint Financial, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TIVC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 64.04%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its TIVC holdings by -15.35% and now holds 3591.0 TIVC shares valued at $686.0 with the lessened 651.0 shares during the period. TIVC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.