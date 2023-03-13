Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) closed Friday at $74.01 per share, down from $75.66 a day earlier. While Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has underperformed by -2.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PNW rose by 1.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.60 to $59.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) to Neutral. A report published by Guggenheim on November 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PNW. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $73. Barclays April 19, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for PNW, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from March 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $68 for PNW shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

The current dividend for PNW investors is set at $3.46 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PNW is recording an average volume of 959.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a loss of -3.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.45, showing growth from the present price of $74.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Shares?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market. When comparing Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -166.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PNW has increased by 2.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,709,723 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.01 billion, following the purchase of 311,382 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PNW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 348,944 additional shares for a total stake of worth $625.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,495,564.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -190,400 position in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 30656.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.44%, now holding 7.07 million shares worth $520.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau decreased its PNW holdings by -2.61% and now holds 5.5 million PNW shares valued at $405.26 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. PNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.70% at present.