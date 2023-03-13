The share price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) fell to $102.20 per share on Friday from $104.13. While Helen of Troy Limited has underperformed by -1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HELE fell by -50.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $221.71 to $82.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.08% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HELE. DA Davidson March 17, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HELE, as published in its report on March 17, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Helen of Troy Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HELE is recording an average volume of 431.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a loss of -11.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.00, showing growth from the present price of $102.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HELE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helen of Troy Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Household & Personal Products sector, Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is based in the USA. When comparing Helen of Troy Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HELE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HELE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HELE has increased by 3.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,449,920 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.08 million, following the purchase of 93,091 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HELE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 94,542 additional shares for a total stake of worth $271.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,409,797.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 316,868 position in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.35%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $204.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its HELE holdings by 22.68% and now holds 1.65 million HELE shares valued at $185.4 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period.