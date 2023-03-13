In Friday’s session, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) marked $23.97 per share, down from $24.94 in the previous session. While Modine Manufacturing Company has underperformed by -3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOD rose by 158.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.90 to $7.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.47% in the last 200 days.

On December 06, 2022, CJS Securities started tracking Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) recommending Market Outperform. A report published by DA Davidson on November 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MOD. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded MOD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2019. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for MOD, as published in its report on August 30, 2019. Dougherty & Company’s report from August 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for MOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Gabelli & Co also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Modine Manufacturing Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MOD has an average volume of 472.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -9.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.25, showing growth from the present price of $23.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Modine Manufacturing Company Shares?

Auto Parts giant Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Modine Manufacturing Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in MOD has increased by 3.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,739,861 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.29 million, following the purchase of 125,376 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MOD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 186,227 additional shares for a total stake of worth $89.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,664,574.

During the first quarter, Frontier Capital Management Co. L subtracted a -702,641 position in MOD. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.00%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $75.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its MOD holdings by -0.33% and now holds 2.65 million MOD shares valued at $64.64 million with the lessened 8723.0 shares during the period. MOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.20% at present.