The share price of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) fell to $230.91 per share on Friday from $234.51. While Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTW rose by 2.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $258.93 to $187.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.98% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for WTW. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded WTW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $303 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 18, 2023. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $247. Piper Sandler October 13, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for WTW, as published in its report on October 13, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from September 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $288 for WTW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WTW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $3.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WTW is recording an average volume of 529.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.96%, with a loss of -4.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $269.53, showing growth from the present price of $230.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance Brokers sector, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is based in the United Kingdom. When comparing Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 22.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WTW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WTW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WTW has decreased by -0.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,797,359 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.76 billion, following the sale of -83,037 additional shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in WTW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -236,238 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.52 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,466,172.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 92,549 position in WTW. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 62832.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.09%, now holding 5.84 million shares worth $1.37 billion. At the end of the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management increased its WTW holdings by 1.51% and now holds 4.94 million WTW shares valued at $1.16 billion with the added 73343.0 shares during the period. WTW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.