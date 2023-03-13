A share of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) closed at $41.20 per share on Friday, down from $42.77 day before. While LivaNova PLC has underperformed by -3.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LIVN fell by -43.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.00 to $41.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Wolfe Research on April 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LIVN. UBS also Upgraded LIVN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 24, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $108. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LIVN, as published in its report on August 20, 2021. Needham’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $93 for LIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LivaNova PLC’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LIVN is registering an average volume of 477.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a loss of -10.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.00, showing growth from the present price of $41.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LivaNova PLC Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LIVN has increased by 5.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,987,294 shares of the stock, with a value of $283.32 million, following the purchase of 286,417 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another increased to its shares in LIVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 18,227 additional shares for a total stake of worth $217.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,594,917.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 82,866 position in LIVN. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.90%, now holding 2.32 million shares worth $109.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Harris Associates LP decreased its LIVN holdings by -44.07% and now holds 2.01 million LIVN shares valued at $95.03 million with the lessened -1.58 million shares during the period.