AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) closed Friday at $87.56 per share, down from $89.83 a day earlier. While AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMN fell by -13.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $129.04 to $82.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) recommending Buy. A report published by SunTrust on July 21, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AMN. SunTrust March 26, 2020d the rating to Hold on March 26, 2020, and set its price target from $82 to $64. Sidoti March 19, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMN, as published in its report on March 19, 2020. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMN is recording an average volume of 839.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.50%, with a loss of -2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $139.00, showing growth from the present price of $87.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Shares?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Care Facilities market. When comparing AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMN has increased by 0.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,488,361 shares of the stock, with a value of $584.02 million, following the purchase of 58,803 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 54,626 additional shares for a total stake of worth $480.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,340,622.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -20,127 position in AMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 24415.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.99%, now holding 1.25 million shares worth $112.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Swedbank Robur Fonder AB increased its AMN holdings by 6.99% and now holds 1.15 million AMN shares valued at $103.72 million with the added 75300.0 shares during the period.