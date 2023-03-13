RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) marked $194.30 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $202.37. While RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -3.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNR rose by 36.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $223.80 to $124.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.80% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Jefferies on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RNR. Jefferies also rated RNR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $192 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 19, 2021. BofA Securities November 08, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 08, 2021, and set its price target from $163 to $218. Goldman January 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RNR, as published in its report on January 08, 2021. Citigroup’s report from January 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $192 for RNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

RNR currently pays a dividend of $1.52 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 321.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RNR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -8.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $238.83, showing growth from the present price of $194.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RNR has increased by 1.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,497,061 shares of the stock, with a value of $966.42 million, following the purchase of 75,869 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RNR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 73,996 additional shares for a total stake of worth $765.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,562,755.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -582,029 position in RNR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 32344.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.35%, now holding 2.43 million shares worth $521.15 million. RNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.