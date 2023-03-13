Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) closed Friday at $273.28 per share, down from $285.75 a day earlier. While Paycom Software Inc. has underperformed by -4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYC fell by -12.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $402.78 to $255.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.97% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) recommending Underperform. A report published by Citigroup on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PAYC. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on June 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $340. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PAYC, as published in its report on March 23, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for PAYC shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paycom Software Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PAYC is recording an average volume of 493.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a loss of -6.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $380.02, showing growth from the present price of $273.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paycom Software Inc. Shares?

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Paycom Software Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 64.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PAYC has increased by 1.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,574,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.61 billion, following the purchase of 106,843 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PAYC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,066 additional shares for a total stake of worth $816.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,824,056.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 17,860 position in PAYC. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.92%, now holding 1.12 million shares worth $323.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PAYC holdings by 2.60% and now holds 1.09 million PAYC shares valued at $315.65 million with the added 27682.0 shares during the period. PAYC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.00% at present.