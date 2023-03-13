ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) closed Friday at $74.34 per share, down from $75.97 a day earlier. While ONE Gas Inc. has underperformed by -2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OGS fell by -11.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $92.26 to $68.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.75% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) to Neutral. A report published by Stifel on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OGS. BofA Securities also Downgraded OGS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 16, 2022. Wells Fargo December 01, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on December 01, 2022, and set its price target from $89 to $80. Guggenheim December 01, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for OGS, as published in its report on December 01, 2022. Mizuho’s report from April 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $92 for OGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)

The current dividend for OGS investors is set at $2.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ONE Gas Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OGS is recording an average volume of 643.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a loss of -8.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.83, showing growth from the present price of $74.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ONE Gas Inc. Shares?

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Gas market. When comparing ONE Gas Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OGS has increased by 2.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,128,491 shares of the stock, with a value of $491.26 million, following the purchase of 119,981 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 127,045 additional shares for a total stake of worth $486.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,074,987.

During the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag subtracted a -179,870 position in OGS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 18382.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.89%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $166.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its OGS holdings by 1.38% and now holds 1.93 million OGS shares valued at $154.59 million with the added 26335.0 shares during the period. OGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.10% at present.