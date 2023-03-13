The share price of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) fell to $55.85 per share on Friday from $57.40. While Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has underperformed by -2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPX fell by -13.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.09 to $48.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.46% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 12, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) to Neutral. A report published by TD Securities on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LPX. BofA Securities also Downgraded LPX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 20, 2022. Truist Initiated an Hold rating on June 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $57. BofA Securities June 23, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPX, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. TD Securities’s report from April 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for LPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LPX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.96 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 73.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LPX is recording an average volume of 810.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a loss of -7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.67, showing growth from the present price of $55.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is based in the USA. When comparing Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -107.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s position in LPX has increased by 21.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,044,909 shares of the stock, with a value of $412.2 million, following the purchase of 1,249,003 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LPX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -882,491 additional shares for a total stake of worth $395.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,762,754.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -549,815 position in LPX. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 49.22%, now holding 3.41 million shares worth $199.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its LPX holdings by -13.47% and now holds 3.13 million LPX shares valued at $182.98 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. LPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.27% at present.