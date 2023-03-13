Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) closed Friday at $44.43 per share, down from $45.89 a day earlier. While Pegasystems Inc. has underperformed by -3.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEGA fell by -44.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.41 to $29.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.18% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, William Blair started tracking Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Citigroup on January 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PEGA. Barclays also Downgraded PEGA shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2022. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PEGA, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

The current dividend for PEGA investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pegasystems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -187.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PEGA is recording an average volume of 389.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a loss of -6.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.91, showing growth from the present price of $44.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEGA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pegasystems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEGA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEGA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bares Capital Management, Inc.’s position in PEGA has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,550,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $257.44 million, following the purchase of 65,467 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PEGA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 38,501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $195.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,215,470.

During the first quarter, Luxor Capital Group LP subtracted a -582,112 position in PEGA. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 87517.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.48%, now holding 3.62 million shares worth $168.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its PEGA holdings by 92.13% and now holds 2.4 million PEGA shares valued at $111.17 million with the added 1.15 million shares during the period. PEGA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.30% at present.