As of Friday, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IONS) stock closed at $33.96, down from $34.76 the previous day. While Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONS rose by 1.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.82 to $31.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.17% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On December 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) to Equal-Weight. Oppenheimer also rated IONS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $59 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on March 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $54. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IONS, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for IONS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -65.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IONS is recording 973.35K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.83%, with a loss of -7.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.44, showing growth from the present price of $33.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in IONS has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,307,519 shares of the stock, with a value of $764.94 million, following the purchase of 16,360 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IONS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 197,622 additional shares for a total stake of worth $486.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,546,694.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 521,564 position in IONS. Bellevue Asset Management AG purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.96%, now holding 9.74 million shares worth $349.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its IONS holdings by 1.75% and now holds 7.13 million IONS shares valued at $255.89 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. IONS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.70% at present.