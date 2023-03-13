A share of Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) closed at $2.49 per share on Friday, down from $2.55 day before. While Embark Technology Inc. has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EMBK fell by -97.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $134.40 to $2.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.53% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2022, Vertical Research started tracking Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for EMBK. Robert W. Baird also rated EMBK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11.

Analysis of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK)

Embark Technology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EMBK is registering an average volume of 325.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.76%, with a loss of -34.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.21, showing growth from the present price of $2.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EMBK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embark Technology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EMBK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EMBK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Vestcor, Inc.’s position in EMBK has increased by 42.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,100,622 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.51 million, following the purchase of 329,377 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EMBK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -17,121 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 832,507.

EMBK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.70% at present.