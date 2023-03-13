The share price of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) fell to $38.51 per share on Friday from $38.67. While Cathay General Bancorp has underperformed by -0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CATY fell by -13.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.49 to $37.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.80% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) recommending Equal-Weight. Wedbush also Upgraded CATY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Outperform on October 26, 2017, but set its price target from $43 to $45. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for CATY, as published in its report on July 20, 2017. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CATY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cathay General Bancorp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CATY is recording an average volume of 284.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -10.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.17, showing growth from the present price of $38.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CATY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cathay General Bancorp Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is based in the USA. When comparing Cathay General Bancorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CATY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CATY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CATY has increased by 2.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,034,107 shares of the stock, with a value of $344.82 million, following the purchase of 165,186 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CATY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 145,878 additional shares for a total stake of worth $319.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,444,872.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 233,646 position in CATY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 5477.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.18%, now holding 3.1 million shares worth $133.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its CATY holdings by 8.19% and now holds 2.03 million CATY shares valued at $87.21 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. CATY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.80% at present.